Blackpool council's delight as motors firm moves 250 staff in to town centre

Today’s move of Slater Gordon Solutions Motor to Bickerstaffe House in Blackpool’s Central Business District has been welcomed by the council.

The 250 staff will be housed on one floor of the award-winning building, the rest of which is used by the council.

Bickerstaffe House

Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome Slater Gordon Solutions Motor and all their personnel to Bickerstaffe House.

“The company’s move into Blackpool’s Central Business District is a strong visible demonstration of the council’s pro-active strategy to promote our town centre regeneration by attracting businesses into the area.

“The number of staff relocating to our Talbot Road offices is significant and will positively increase the local economy along with the other regeneration projects in Blackpool. We wish Slater Gordon every success.”

Slater Gordon works with motor insurance industry customers to help customers after road traffic accidents, guiding them through the claim process and getting them back on the road.