Blackpool construction specialist joins team for major student flats projects

A Blackpool construction company has netted two major contracts on schemes costing a total of £58.5m.

Whitehills-based Create Construction has teamed up with Bricks Capital on the construction of two luxury student accommodation projects in Swansea and Salford Quays under the award-winning “True” student brand.

Create will bring to the table its considerable experience in the delivery of high-volume accommodation and will support Bricks Capital with their expertise in land appraisal, preconstruction and build delivery – extending their pipeline of work as the Company continues its impressive growth.

The two companies will team up to create another two new true student projects in Morfa Road, Swansea and Discovery Quay, Salford.

The Swansea scheme is a £34m contract to build a 706 bed student development. It has 484 individual suites, 192 ensuite rooms with shared lounges and kitchens, as well as 30 additional accessible rooms.

The ground floor amenity spaces contain a cinema, library, gym and large recreation area with a spiral slide which is accessed from a mezzanine deck. Further communal spaces throughout the development include a sensory room to aid student relaxation.

The £24.5m Salford scheme has 404 student bedrooms a coffee shop, library, lounge, media and gaming area and a ‘true slide’. Both are due to open September 2020.

Paul Mathison, CEO of Create Construction said: “Our partnership with Bricks Developments is a very exciting opportunity for both companies to work closely together in the student and hotel sectors.

“With the same core values of ‘Integrity’, ‘creativity’ and ‘easy to do business with’ - we are looking forward to a successful partnership in the delivery of the two projects, as well as working with together on other prestigious projects.”

Peter Prickett, Group CEO of Bricks Capital said: “We’re very excited to enter this partnership with Create, and believe the strategic approach adopted by both companies will support our swift and successful growth.”