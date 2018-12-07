Blackpool Central development: This is the full timeline for the Chariots of the Gods phases one, two and three

Have your say

Following the announcement of the £300 million investment in Blackpool, we look at the full timeline for phases one, two and three.

Phase One timeline

An artist's impressions of plans for the Blackpool Central site

2016

Blackpool Council is approached by the developers team with a view to putting the attraction on the former Central Station site

Autumn 2018

Council executive agrees to terms of deal

January 2019

Public exhibition showing off the plans

Spring 2019

Council to finalise land agreement

Winter 2019

Fats track hybrid application to be submitted

Spring 2020

Work stars on multi-storey car park and other works in the “enabling phase”

Summer 2021

Completion of enabling phase and building works starts on phase one

Summer 2023

The fit-out of the attractions starts inside the new buildings

Summer 2024

Phase one is completed and the attraction opens

Phases Two and Three timeline

Autumn 2024

Start of construction work on phase two of the project

Spring 2026

The fitting out stage of the food and drink outlets, plus hotel and apartments

Summer 2026

Opening of phase two developments to the public

Winter 2026

Phase three construction begins

Winter 2028

Fit out of the developments

Spring 2029

Opening of phase three to the public