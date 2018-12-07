Blackpool Central development: This is the full timeline for the Chariots of the Gods phases one, two and three

Following the announcement of the £300 million investment in Blackpool, we look at the full timeline for phases one, two and three.
Phase One timeline
2016
Blackpool Council is approached by the developers team with a view to putting the attraction on the former Central Station site
Autumn 2018
Council executive agrees to terms of deal
January 2019
Public exhibition showing off the plans
Spring 2019
Council to finalise land agreement
Winter 2019
Fats track hybrid application to be submitted
Spring 2020
Work stars on multi-storey car park and other works in the “enabling phase”
Summer 2021
Completion of enabling phase and building works starts on phase one
Summer 2023
The fit-out of the attractions starts inside the new buildings
Summer 2024
Phase one is completed and the attraction opens
Phases Two and Three timeline
Autumn 2024
Start of construction work on phase two of the project
Spring 2026
The fitting out stage of the food and drink outlets, plus hotel and apartments
Summer 2026
Opening of phase two developments to the public
Winter 2026
Phase three construction begins
Winter 2028
Fit out of the developments
Spring 2029
Opening of phase three to the public