Blackpool builders praised for community spirit at teddy bears' picnic

A Bispham hotelier has praised a resort building team for voluntarily revamping part of Queen’s Promenade’s Illuminations.

Pulfer Construction has block paved an area near the Teddy Bears’ Picnic display, which is popular with families who have young children.

The work completed, plus a photograph of Mick and Sheila Grewcock in memory of Sheila who died last year and who was a long time supporter of the Illuminations

The team replaced worn grass near the cuddly bears so pushchair and wheelchair users can get close to the display to have their photographs taken.

MIck Grewcock, who has Burbage Lodge and Queens Mansions, said: “The Pulfer brothers have done all this for free, and it looks fantastic. The children love them and want to climb all over them, and now they can do that without getting all muddy.

“The Pulfers have show great community spirit, typical of the businesses here in Bispham.”

Stuart Pulfer said: “Mick’s wife Sheila died last year and she did a lot to support the Illuminations, so we thought this would be a good thing to do in her

memory.”

A photograph of Mick and Sheila has also been placed at the site in her memory.