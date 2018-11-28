Blackpool airport signs up to the powerhouse

Blackpool’s airport enterprise zone has joined the raft of businesses and organisations backing the Northern Powerhouse.

The team behind the Airport zone, which includes owners Blackpool Council, joined the Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme to mark Lancashire Day this week.

The county now has more than 20 members of the programme with three new members joining in November alone including the Lancashare group, based in Preston, which uses an online sharing platform to pool the county’s resources in one place.

The airport enterprise zone also forms part of the Lancashire Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Cluster – a Government backed initiative to make Lancashire one of the leading regions in the UK in the advanced manufacturing and energy sectors.N

eil Jack, chief executive of Blackpool Council, said: “We share many of our aims and objectives with the Northern Powerhouse and so it makes sense to collaborate, learn from and support like-minded companies, institutions, organisations and sectors across the North.

“We are already playing our part in promoting the region and have strong ties with Lancashire University and its Health Innovation Campus, and Lancashire Energy HQ; Blackpool and The Fylde College’s flagship training centre, delivering the next generation of engineers and technicians through renewable and low-carbon energy generation, as well as providing traditional oil and gas training and skills for the future.”

The Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme is a key part of creating the Northern Powerhouse. The Government is building a network of partners who all believe in the economic potential of the North and support the need for a combined effort by government and business to realise that potential.

Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: “As a proud Lancashire lad, I am delighted to welcome these two latest members of our Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme.”