Blackpool airport set to launch new flight simulator

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at flying an airliner, Blackpool Airport is set to give you a chance to see what it is like.

A commercial airline pilot has developed a realistic flight simulator cockpit to give people the experience of flying a Boeing 737.

The realistic controls in the 737 Pro simulator

The project is set to take off in January and enthusiasts can take control in the captain’s seat for the full experience of take-off, in flight cruising and landing at international airports of their choice.

The man behind the simulator is pilot Daniel May. Previously a multi-media developer and teacher, he has been working in partnership with long-standing Blackpool airport aviation company Westair.

It has taken two years to develop and Daniel said it should bring several additional year round jobs to the airport and employment will grow again when the business expands further into commercial pilot training.

He said: “Westair has been extremely supportive and we have been working in close collaboration to ensure that the experience is as close to the real thing as possible. We have made sure that every button and dial is fully functional, just as it would be in a real 737 flight deck.”

John Westoby from Westair said, “We are launching the 737Pro simulator to the tourist market as there is nothing like this anywhere locally.

"The visual effects make it very realistic and our team of experienced staff and instructors will guide customers through all aspects of the journey, whether they have flown before or are a complete novice.”

The flight simulator bookings will start from January 2. Visit www.737Pro.com for bookings and details.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Councillor and Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development said: “It’s really important to see new enterprises like this take off at the airport and to support them wherever possible.

"Blackpool Airport is very much open for business and it’s great to see how businesses at the airport are diversifying, embracing new technologies and encouraging a wide variety of visitors, not just from the world of aviation, but people who never thought they could have a fun day out at a working airport.

"I will certainly be looking to try my hand behind the control panel in February.”