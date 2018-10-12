Bilsborrow farmer outstanding in his field of work!

Have your say

Bilsborrow farmer James Tomlinson has been crowned the Farmers Weekly 2018 Dairy Farmer of the Year.

James, who runs Bilsborrow Hall Farm with wife Eleanor, was praised for efficiency, team work and herd health.

And after picking up the trophy he said: “It’s a team effort. It is for my wife and everyone who works here on the farm. It’s all of us together.

“It’s a fantastic reward for all the hard work we put in.”

The Tomlinson farm has a herd of 270 Holstein cows and there are 40 hectares in rotation of winter wheat, spring oats and grass leys.

Working on a breakeven price of 26p per litre, including servicing finance, James says he is driven by yield, but never wants to lose sight of producing milk in the most cost-effective way

possible.

“He aims to “maximise yield per cow place without compromising health or welfare”.

The fourth generation of a farming family, James said: “It’s just my passion really. We get up at 4.30am and work until 6pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“But I love it!”