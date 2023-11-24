Bus company Blackpool Transport have announced a series of improvements to its routes intended to give customers better travel options and more reliable buses.

From 7th January 2024, the bus operator is changing how it communicates its bus routes to customers, with many of its services seeing a change in the route number.

Blackpool Transport says the changes will make it easier for customers to understand and make better use of their services.

Service 2 and 2c will be replaced between Knott End, Poulton and Blackpool, instead they’ll be called the 5 and 5c respectively. Service 7 and 17 which connect Blackpool, St Annes & Lytham will become the 11a and 11b routes.

Other services such as the 3 & 4 between Cleveleys and Mereside Tesco, and service 9 between Blackpool and Cleveleys will also see a change to their route numbers.

Alongside changes in route numbers, improvements to timetables from January mean that most routes will have more time to complete their journeys, intended to improve reliability across Blackpool & Fylde Coast.

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport Managing Director said "This is the largest package of changes to our routes in many years and the changes are intended to benefit our customers when using Blackpool Transport services to travel around the Fylde Coast.

"By changing some of the route numbers on our buses, we are able to offer wider bus service options when travelling to certain destinations. We have planned a set of timetables which offer better connectivity for our customers who need to change buses on their planned journey. In addition, our drivers will have more time worked into journeys to help keep our services on time when navigating the constant changes in traffic levels in and around Blackpool.”

Additional information regarding the renumbering of routes.

Service 2 will be renumbered to service 5.

Service 2c will be renumbered to service 5c.

Service 4 will be renumbered to service 3a.

Service 9 will be renumbered to service 7a.

Service 7 between Blackpool Town Centre to St Annes and Lytham will be renumbered to service 11a.

Service 17 will be renumbered to service 11b.