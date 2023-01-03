A burst water pipe caused “significant damage” at Baines School in High Cross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Google)

Staff at Baines School in High Cross Road discovered a water pipe had burst in the main building on Tuesday (January 3).

Both floors in B block were flooded as a result, causing “significant damage” to the affected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electricity, heating and water was subsequently turned off while repairs were carried out.

Headteacher Alison Chapman later confirmed there was “no choice” but to close the school on Wednesday, January 4.

There was also uncertainty as to whether the school would be able to reopen on Thursday or Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will communicate with you again during Wednesday for further information once we have a clearer picture,” she said.

“We are not able to answer queries or phone calls at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents were urged to encourage their children to work during the school day on Class Charts.

Ms Chapman added: “We will try to get all year groups back into school as soon as possible, but at the moment we have no electricity, heating or water and the whole computer server and phone lines are all down due to the water damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad