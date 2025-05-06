Breaking

Burnley man found guilty of killing Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson in post-match brawl

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Burnley man has been found guilty of killing a Blackpool FC fan in a post-match brawl.

Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury after being punched by Jake Balmforth, 35, outside the Manchester Pub on the Promenade.

The incident occurred on March 4, 2023 after the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jake Balmforth has been found guilty of killing Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson in a post-match brawlJake Balmforth has been found guilty of killing Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson in a post-match brawl
Jake Balmforth has been found guilty of killing Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson in a post-match brawl | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Balmforth, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was today found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a six-day trial.

He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on May 22.

The trial heard that Mr Johnson was part of a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub - which was designated for Burnley supporters that day.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A disturbance broke out between the two sets of fans, with CCTV footage showing Balmforth punching Mr Johnson in the face.

Mr Johnson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead on March 6 after failing to regain consciousness.

Nine other men who pleaded guilty to affray will be sentenced at a later date.

Related topics:BlackpoolBurnleyLancashireLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice