A Burnley man has been found guilty of killing a Blackpool FC fan in a post-match brawl.

Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury after being punched by Jake Balmforth, 35, outside the Manchester Pub on the Promenade.

The incident occurred on March 4, 2023 after the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road.

Balmforth, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was today found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a six-day trial.

He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on May 22.

The trial heard that Mr Johnson was part of a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub - which was designated for Burnley supporters that day.

A disturbance broke out between the two sets of fans, with CCTV footage showing Balmforth punching Mr Johnson in the face.

Mr Johnson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead on March 6 after failing to regain consciousness.

Nine other men who pleaded guilty to affray will be sentenced at a later date.