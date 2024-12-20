Burglar steals gold jewellery and cash worth around £2,000 from St Annes home
Officers were called to reports of a burglary on Crosland Road North at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 11.
Around £2,000 worth of items were stolen during the burglary, which police believed occurred between 3.50pm and 5.20pm.
Items stolen included numerous pieces of gold jewellery and cash.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1015 of December 11.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.