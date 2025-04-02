Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 14 bungalows on a parcel of land in Blackpool have been approved after a new access was agreed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council's planning committee unanimously approved an application for the housing development on land on Bennetts Lane, South Shore, previously occupied by a single dwelling known as Virginia Cottage.

The site of the former Virginia Cottage

Objections had been received to proposals for the properties to be accessed from Roxburgh Road, but a revised highways scheme set out an alternative access from the south of the site with traffic emerging onto Progress Way via Redwood Boulevard instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the development will be joined up to Redwood Point and Redwood Gardens. The wider housing development area off Moss House Road was previously granted planning permission for 422 properties in 2017.

The committee heard that since then developers Kensington had built around 100 homes before Elan Homes took over the site and has built around 86 homes on land at the east of the site.