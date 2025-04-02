Bungalows plan agreed which will add more homes alongside a popular Blackpool housing development

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:34 BST
Plans to build 14 bungalows on a parcel of land in Blackpool have been approved after a new access was agreed.

The council's planning committee unanimously approved an application for the housing development on land on Bennetts Lane, South Shore, previously occupied by a single dwelling known as Virginia Cottage.

The site of the former Virginia Cottage

Objections had been received to proposals for the properties to be accessed from Roxburgh Road, but a revised highways scheme set out an alternative access from the south of the site with traffic emerging onto Progress Way via Redwood Boulevard instead.

It means the development will be joined up to Redwood Point and Redwood Gardens. The wider housing development area off Moss House Road was previously granted planning permission for 422 properties in 2017.

The committee heard that since then developers Kensington had built around 100 homes before Elan Homes took over the site and has built around 86 homes on land at the east of the site.

