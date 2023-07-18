Building work has started on a new £100m industrial and commercial park in Lancashire.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) is in the process of delivering 33 units totalling 405,000 sq ft of space at the historic 21-acre Botany Bay site in Chorley.

Construction work has started on the first steel units on Block E (153,032 sq ft) and Block D (17,238 sq ft), with completion expected in Q4 2023 and the first occupants expected in 2024.

The development will be the largest ever built by FIREM’s construction arm, FI Construction.

The 33 units range in size from 1,000 sq ft to 164,000 sq ft and will be close to the company’s Canal Mill headquarters, which recently received planning permission to build a £3m podium that will create an extra 85,800 sq ft of space.

Tim Knowles, founder, and Managing Director at FI Real Estate Management said: “We’re really excited by the way Botany Bay Business Park is taking shape.

"This is a significant milestone for us and we’re proud of the fact that the scheme will create over 100 jobs when it’s finished. Botany Bay Business Park will be the gold standard for industrial and commercial space for businesses looking to make Lancashire their home.

"Botany Bay is an iconic location, and we believe this development will both preserve and enhance the site.We’re working closely with our construction team, FI Construction, to focus on keeping our supply chain as local as possible, driving employment opportunities for people in Chorley and the surrounding area.”

Situated next to the M61, the Botany Bay development forms part of FIREM’s growing pipeline of new build projects across the UK, totalling 5m sq ft over the next four years.

The brand-new marketing suite at Botany Bay Business Park is now open and the website is live, where appointments can be arranged to find out more about the site and the spaces available: https://botanybaybusinesspark.com/

Spaces for occupiers are available to reserve now, with units ready to move into from 2024.

