Buchanan Street in Blackpool to close for five days as MOD office construction continues

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
A road in Blackpool town centre is set to close for five days – here’s why.

Buchanan Street will be closed at its junction with Talbot Road from Monday, September 29 for approximately five days, the council has confirmed.

During the closure, there will be no access to or from Buchanan Street at the Talbot Road junction, and Whiteside Street will also be blocked at the same junction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Buchanan Street in Blackpool will be closed at its junction with Talbot Road for approximately five daysplaceholder image
Buchanan Street in Blackpool will be closed at its junction with Talbot Road for approximately five days | Google

Diversion signs will be in place to help drivers plan alternative routes.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required to enable essential utility works as part of the ongoing office build for MOD Defence Business Services.

“Diversion signs will be in place to access those roads using other routes. Please plan your journey ahead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The six-storey, 82,000 square-foot Grade A office is the latest phase of the £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration project and is being built by VINCI for nationwide placemaker Muse.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Architecture firm Brock Carmichael is leading the architectural and internal design work.

More than 1,100 staff are expected to work in the building once complete, which will be finished by February 2027 and aims for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ sustainability rating.

Residents and businesses in the area are being advised to expect some disruption while the works are carried out and to allow extra time for journeys.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireTrafficMotoristsBlackpool Council
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice