A road in Blackpool town centre is set to close for five days – here’s why.

Buchanan Street will be closed at its junction with Talbot Road from Monday, September 29 for approximately five days, the council has confirmed.

During the closure, there will be no access to or from Buchanan Street at the Talbot Road junction, and Whiteside Street will also be blocked at the same junction.

Diversion signs will be in place to help drivers plan alternative routes.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required to enable essential utility works as part of the ongoing office build for MOD Defence Business Services.

“Diversion signs will be in place to access those roads using other routes. Please plan your journey ahead.”

The six-storey, 82,000 square-foot Grade A office is the latest phase of the £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration project and is being built by VINCI for nationwide placemaker Muse.

Architecture firm Brock Carmichael is leading the architectural and internal design work.

More than 1,100 staff are expected to work in the building once complete, which will be finished by February 2027 and aims for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ sustainability rating.

Residents and businesses in the area are being advised to expect some disruption while the works are carried out and to allow extra time for journeys.