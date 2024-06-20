Britain's youngest drag queen all set to dress up for the school prom in Blackpool
Lewis, aged 16, has a flamboyant altar ego called Kendall Cursed and he is even going to be taking her to the school prom at Highfield Leadership Academy.
It will be Kendall, not Lewis, who attends the big school farewell , dressed in all her immaculate finery.
Kendall, who will be wearing a stunning, full length prom gown, met the Gazette in full drag attire, including a blonde wig and make-up, black leather jacket, boob tube and mini skirt, and shiny thigh-length boots.
She said: “I first discovered Ru Paul’s Drag Race on TikTok four years ago and it really inspired me - I knew that’s what I wanted to do in life.
“I decided to order a wig and a costume and the wig was bright green - quite questionable - but that was the start of it.
“I was really inspired by RuPaul, obviously and Krystal Versace, who was the youngest person to win Drag Race UK and is an inspiration to queens everywhere.
“Then you’ve got your classics like John Travolta as Mrs Doubtfire, all these fabulous performers.
“Some people may think that going to school and doing drag is quite a challenge but I’ve been lucky in the sense where I haven’t really had a backlash.
“You get the odd comment but it’s never been very serious and everyone’s been supportive.
Going to the prom in drag
“Going to the prom in drag is something I’ve always wanted to do, it keeps me in people’s memory and they won’t forget who I am - but I would never have been able to do that without the school’s support and the backing of my mum.
Kendall performed her own dance show during the recent Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride event.
“It was incredible, the audience was amazing.
“I produced my own show, sorted the tickets and everything.
“I feel lucky to live in Blackpool, the drag scene here is amazing and I’m proud to be part of that.”
