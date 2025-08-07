Bring back Blackpool's heritage trams sooner, says councillor

Blackpool's heritage trams have a huge following | National World

Calls have been made to bring back Blackpool’s much-loved heritage trams sooner than the planned return in two months’ time.

Operators Blackpool Transport say the iconic heritage trams are on target for a return to service on the seafront this autumn as work is underway to get the trams and track ready.

The vehicles, which have a national and global following among tram buffs, were temporarily suspended in December 2024 due to operational challenges

An independent expert is assessing the operational worthiness of the vehicles, with a view to having the fleet’s illuminated trams running for October half term.

But Norbreck councillor Emma Ellison says the heritage fleet has been running successfully for years and she says she cannot understand why the tourism service cannot be reinstated to the way it was running last year.

She says they should be back in time for the holiday season.

Cllr Ellison said: “Those trams are as much a part of this town’s heritage as Blackpool Tower.

“I am being asked by my constituents all the time why they can’t come back this summer. There is a huge demand for those heritage trips, not just the illumanated trams but the wider fleet.

“There is massive interest from tourists and international interest.

“If it is down to financial reasons, we should be told. These trams a vital part of what Blackpool offers.”

The vintage trams’ return will coincide with the annual Lightpool event, which celebrates light, art, and performance.

This event runs alongside the Blackpool Illuminations and takes place from October 15 to November 1.

However, the plans are that the heritage trams will continue to run after the lights festival has finished.

Last year a petition was launched after it was feared the heritage trams would be withdrawn altogether.

However, they were only temporarily suspended due to operational difficulties, specifically the challenges of running them alongside the modern tram fleet, including issues with depot space, safety, and maintenance

Martin Gurr, Heritage Operations Manager at Blackpool Trams, explained: “Inspections are set to start in the next few weeks and the resulting technical reports will give us a clear idea of how many trams we can bring back into service.

“We will then carry out the additional work, including fitting them with the latest speed restriction technology and a programme of intensive driver and conductor training.

“In terms of infrastructure, we also need to inspect and clean tracks outside the Rigby Road depot before the trams can be moved to our Starr Gate depot, where they will be stored and maintained alongside the second-generation fleet.”

“Everyone at Blackpool Transport is committed to bringing back our iconic trams to the seafront, and we’ll be working tirelessly to achieve this in time for the Lightpool Festival in October.

“As each phase of our reintroduction plan is completed, we’ll provide further updates on our work to preserve the town’s rich tramway heritage,” he added.