Brian London: Funeral procession to go around Blackpool's Stanley Park for people to pay their respects to boxer

Known as the Blackpool Rock throughout his professional career, Brian died on June 23 at the age of 87 following a long illness.

He was British and Commonwealth Heavy Weight Champion from 1958 to 1959, and twice fought for the World Heavy Weight Title, against boxing greats Floyd Patterson in 1959 and Muhammad Ali in 1966.

Later in life Brian also owned the 007 night club in Blackpool.

Brian with boxing legend Muhammed Ali in 1966

His family said he ‘passed away peacefully’ and was surrounded by his family.

The funeral cortege will make an honorary lap of Stanley Park at approximately 1pm, before arriving at Carlton Crematorium for the funeral service at 2pm.

The family are inviting people to pay their respects at the park, close to Brian’s former home and where he was a regular jogger.

A spokesman for Brian’s family said: “Due to strict Covid regulations, only family and very close friends are able to attend the funeral service held in the Chapel but the family welcomes anyone wishing to pay respects to gather outside the Chapel where a screen will be erected by Scanlite, paying tribute to Brian in the form of a televised display featuring some of his best boxing matches in addition to some cherished memories. Floral tributes are also welcome.

The funeral for boxer Brian London, who died at the age of 87 last month, will take place on Tuesday

“He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Brian, Melanie and Jack; his five grandchildren, Kristy, Kelby, Antonia, Jack Jr. and Elise; and two great-grandchildren, Florence and Halle.”