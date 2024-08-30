Brian House Children’s Hospice opening charity shop selling solely kids clothing, toys and more in St Annes
Bambino on Wood Street will be a new outlet for bargain-hunting shoppers to support local families who need children’s hospice care and support.
It will sell all manner of children’s items, from clothing, toys, books, prams, chairs and even small furniture.
Everything in stock will be suitable for children from newborn to 14.
It will open its doors at 10am on Monday, September 2.
At the same time, Trinity Hospice will be opening a new dedicated book and music store in Poulton Street, Kirkham.
It’s the charity’s third book and music store, following success in St Annes and Cleveleys.
Head of Retail, Paul Guest, said: “We are so pleased to be opening our first dedicated children’s shop for Brian House, and can’t wait to see how the people of St Annes respond to not only buying in this flagship store but also donating top-quality items for other local children.
“Bambino offers a new opportunity for our community to support local children’s hospice care here on the Fylde coast, and we’re so pleased with the location of our shop and how it compliments the high street. We’ve already had such positive comments.
“On top of that and based on the feedback from our other stores, we are very excited to be opening another book and music shop in Kirkham, and already have a dedicated team in place, passionate about supporting the community to find their next read or great listen while helping local hospice care.”
Across the Fylde coast, Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House, boasts a number of charity shops, offering high-quality pre-loved goods at bargain prices.
Its retail efforts are due to raise over £1m towards the hospice’s annual £11m running costs.
Paul added: “Trinity Hospice retail has become synonymous with quality, and the comments we are getting from our customers – our community who we are here to care for – are exceptional.
“A huge thank you to our retail colleagues and volunteers who are so passionate about the difference they are making through the high street to outstanding hospice care to all who need it.
“We look forward to welcoming new customers next week.”
