Major delays are expected on the M6 after a serious road traffic collision.

This afternoon, police released a statement explaining that the M6 North and South bound roads are both currently closed from junction 33 to 34 and junction 34 to 33 due to a road traffic collision.

The M6 is closed both north- and south-bound for a stretch due to a road traffic collision | National World

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation,” the statement read. “In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.