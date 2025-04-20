BREAKING: M6 closures following road traffic collision cause severe delays on Easter Sunday
Major delays are expected on the M6 after a serious road traffic collision.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation,” the statement read. “In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
Police are currently unable to say when the M6 will reopen, confirming that the motorway will be closed ‘for some time, whilst we assess the situation’.
“We want to update you and let you know that the M6 North and South bound is currently closed from junction 33 to 34 and junction 34 to 33 due to a road traffic collision,” read a Lancashire Police statement.
Highways England have confirmed that a North West Air Ambulance has landed on the M6 following a serious road traffic collision.
“Traffic has been held on the northbound carriageway to allow the North West Air Ambulance to land at scene,” Highways England posted on X.
People on social media have been posting videos and images of stranded motorists playing football on the M6.
Stranded motorists have been spotted playing football on the closed M6 after traffic was halted due to a sever road traffic collision.
