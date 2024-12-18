A brazen Fleetwood shoplifter has been jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order six times.

Kyle Ronald was issued with a CBO which prohibited him from entering various stores in the town, including Asda, Poundstretcher and Savers.

The 32-year-old ignored the order six times between November 23 and December 13 this year.

Kyle Ronald was jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order six times | Lancashire Police

Ronald appeared before Lancashire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was subsequently jailed for six months after being found guilty of nine shoplifting offences and six breaches of the CBO.

Kerry Barnett, of Addison Road, Fleetwood, also appeared before magistrates on Monday.

The 42-year-old was found guilty of two shoplifting offences and was given a community order and drugs rehabilitation order.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.