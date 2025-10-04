I went swimming with sharks and it was euphoric

Four brave colleagues from a Blackpool care home swapped their uniforms for wetsuits as they snorkelled with sharks at the Sea Life Blackpool Aquarium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They raised more than £1,400 for their residents in the process.

Jaide Foster-Howarth, Marcina Sowe, Amanda Geraghty, and Karie Elliot, all members of staff at MHA Pennystone Court decided to take on the daring challenge in a bid to raise funds for the home’s amenities fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will go towards creating a reminiscence room for residents filled with items such as a traditional kitchen pulley and other household equipment from decades past, helping to spark memories and conversations.

For one of the team, the event was particularly daunting. Karie Elliot has a fear of water, but her determination to support both her colleagues and the cause gave her the courage to face the challenge head-on.

Blackpool Sea Life centre.

Home manager, Lisa Robins at MHA Pennystone Court, said: “All four were really nervous when we got there. They had a lesson beforehand which helped settle their nerves, and then away they went.

“It’s really brave of them, and they all deserve a lot of credit - the challenge is not for the faint-hearted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end, they really enjoyed themselves and were euphoric when they came out, especially when I told them what we had raised.”

The event is the latest in a series of fundraising efforts by the home which provides dementia and residential care for 36 residents on Handsworth Road.

Over the years staff have raised more than £18,000, funding projects including an IT room, coffee bar, sweetshop, caravan and a sensory and wellbeing room.

Lisa Robins said: “We’re always looking for ways to enhance the lives of our residents and help them live later life well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new reminiscence room will add to the collection and I am sure our residents will really appreciate it.

“I want to thank all four of my wonderful colleagues who took on the challenge, and everyone who has supported the cause so generously.”