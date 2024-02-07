Boyzone to attend a Chorley FC game as part of plans to become the face of the club!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has today been confirmed that Boyzone will be joining Chorley F.C. for their upcoming home game against Solihull Moors in the Isuzu FA Trophy this Saturday (February 10).

This collaboration with Boyzone, made up of Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club.

Boyzone is teaming up with Chorley F.C. Picture features singer Shane Lynch and the club's Commercial Director Jeff Clarke.

In a statement issued to their website, Chorley F.C. said: "The is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.

"We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone's presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football and a close knit, family, community.

"Now, we need your support to make this news reach every corner of our community. Please share this incredible update with your friends, family and everyone in between so that everyone can be part of this extraordinary event.

"Let's come together, united in our passion for Chorley FC and the amazing possibilities that lie ahead.

"Stay tuned for more updates as we continue our negotiations. We firmly believe that this partnership with Boyzone has the potential to take Chorley FC to new heights, firmly establishing our town and football club as a force to be reckoned with.

Shane enjoying a drink at the football club.

"Thank you for your support and dedication to Chorley Football Club. Together, let's make history and showcase the true spirit of our community.