A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at a gathering of more than 100 school leavers on a park.

Paramedics were called to King George’s Playing Field in Fleetwood where around 150 teenagers had been celebrating the end of their high school education on Friday.

Each year, the park off Fleetwood Road plays unofficial host to a mass gathering of excited teens, sometimes leading to reports of under-age drinking and rowdy behaviour.

During Friday’s festivities, a crowd of between 100 and 150 school leavers reportedly made their way to the park where the celebrations continued past dusk.

Sadly, one boy was taken ill after reportedly suffering seizures. An ambulance was called to the scene shortly after 8pm and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We were called at 8.08pm,” said a spokesman for the ambulance service. “A teenage boy was taken to hospital after requiring medical assistance.”