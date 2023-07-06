A SCHOOLBOY was taken to hospital after taking part in a new dangerous social media craze.

Lancashire Police said the youngster had taken part in the ‘tap out’ challenge, also known as the pass out challenge, the flat liner or the choking game.

This ‘game’ is where a child puts their arm around the neck of another child and applies pressure until the child “taps out” indicating that the game should stop.

During the incident yesterday a boy, aged 12, from Chorley lost consciousness and bit through his tongue. He was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged. The incident is being investigated.

Parents, carers and youngsters are now being warned to be aware of the craze circulating on social media. T

Det Sgt Gem Lashley, of South CID, said: “This so-called game can be incredibly dangerous as shown by what happened to this youngster yesterday and there have been reports nationally of even more serious injuries.

"We are investigating to establish the full circumstances, but I would urge parents and carers to be aware of this craze and to look out for signs that their kids may be getting involved.

"I would also ask children directly to avoid taking part, even if they feel pressured to by their peers.”

We would ask parents and carers to please be aware of signs including:Constant HeadachesBlood Shot eyesMarks around the neck and body.

Please speak with your child’s school or the police if you have any concerns.

