Blackpool boy, 9, rescued from roof by fire crews after climbing onto scaffolding in Grange Park
The youngster found himself stranded on the rooftop of a two-storey house after climbing up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm.
The road was briefly closed near the scene while police, ambulance and fire crews responded.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to reach the boy and brought him down safely.
A police spokesperson said: “Call came in at 3.52pm. The boy had climbed up scaffolding on to a roof.
“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service put an aerial platform up to bring him down.”
A spokesperson for the fire service adde: “At 4.09pm, three fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool, along with the aerial ladder platform attended a rescue of person incident on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.
“Crews used a 10.5 metre ladder to rescue one person from scaffolding on a two-storey house. Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.