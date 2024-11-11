Blackpool boy, 9, rescued from roof by fire crews after climbing onto scaffolding in Grange Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A nine-year-old boy was rescued from a roof in Blackpool yesterday.

The youngster found himself stranded on the rooftop of a two-storey house after climbing up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm.

The road was briefly closed near the scene while police, ambulance and fire crews responded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The boy, 9, found himself stranded on a rooftop after he climbed up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm on Sunday (November 10)The boy, 9, found himself stranded on a rooftop after he climbed up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm on Sunday (November 10)
The boy, 9, found himself stranded on a rooftop after he climbed up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm on Sunday (November 10) | Google

Keep up-to-date with breaking Blackpool news with our free Gazette newsletter

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to reach the boy and brought him down safely.

A police spokesperson said: “Call came in at 3.52pm. The boy had climbed up scaffolding on to a roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service put an aerial platform up to bring him down.”

A spokesperson for the fire service adde: “At 4.09pm, three fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool, along with the aerial ladder platform attended a rescue of person incident on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.

“Crews used a 10.5 metre ladder to rescue one person from scaffolding on a two-storey house. Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice