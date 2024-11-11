A nine-year-old boy was rescued from a roof in Blackpool yesterday.

The youngster found himself stranded on the rooftop of a two-storey house after climbing up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm.

The road was briefly closed near the scene while police, ambulance and fire crews responded.

The boy, 9, found himself stranded on a rooftop after he climbed up scaffolding in Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park at 3.52pm on Sunday (November 10) | Google

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to reach the boy and brought him down safely.

A police spokesperson said: “Call came in at 3.52pm. The boy had climbed up scaffolding on to a roof.

“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service put an aerial platform up to bring him down.”

A spokesperson for the fire service adde: “At 4.09pm, three fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool, along with the aerial ladder platform attended a rescue of person incident on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.

“Crews used a 10.5 metre ladder to rescue one person from scaffolding on a two-storey house. Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.”