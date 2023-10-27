The slightly built 13-year-old stood in the dock at Blackpool and admitted 27 offences over a three month period this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A one-boy crime wave has appeared in court and admitted a roller coaster of crimes.

The slightly built 13-year-old stood in the dock at Blackpool and admitted 27 offences over a three month period this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in secure custody after being removed from his family home in central Blackpool.

A charge of escaping from lawful police custody by slipping out of hand cuffs was withdrawn by prosecutor Scott Parker.

The 27 offences include four charges of assault on different victims and one of assaulting a police officer.

He also admitted a series of thefts from shops and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those including stealing nearly £1,000 of vapes and hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate, chewing gum and lollipops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy dressed in a green and black track suit pleaded guilty to going on the roofs of houses and a hotel in Blackpool and causing damage to tiles and other roofing.

He further admitted being carried in a stolen BMW and the theft of a bike and a moped.

He admitted the theft from cars and fraudulently using bank cards.

District Judge Richard Thompson remanded the boy back into custody pending reports being prepared on him by the Youth Offending Team.