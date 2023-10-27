Boy, 13, appears at Blackpool Magistrates Court accused of three month crime wave
The slightly built 13-year-old stood in the dock at Blackpool and admitted 27 offences over a three month period this year.
A one-boy crime wave has appeared in court and admitted a roller coaster of crimes.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in secure custody after being removed from his family home in central Blackpool.
A charge of escaping from lawful police custody by slipping out of hand cuffs was withdrawn by prosecutor Scott Parker.
The 27 offences include four charges of assault on different victims and one of assaulting a police officer.
He also admitted a series of thefts from shops and supermarkets.
Those including stealing nearly £1,000 of vapes and hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate, chewing gum and lollipops.
The boy dressed in a green and black track suit pleaded guilty to going on the roofs of houses and a hotel in Blackpool and causing damage to tiles and other roofing.
He further admitted being carried in a stolen BMW and the theft of a bike and a moped.
He admitted the theft from cars and fraudulently using bank cards.
District Judge Richard Thompson remanded the boy back into custody pending reports being prepared on him by the Youth Offending Team.
He is likely to be sentenced in November.