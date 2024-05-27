Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Fleetwood RNLI lifeboats were launched on Sunday to bring a cruising catamaran to safety.

The charity's volunteer crew were paged at the request of HM Coastguard at approximately 9.55am, after a call for assistance from a catamaran in distress in the Irish Sea.

The Isle of Man ferry Manxman responded initially before being stood down on the arrival of Morecambe Bay gas field's standby safety vessel Grampian Fortress.

The safety vessel’s daughter craft DC-431 then took the casualty vessel under tow, before Barrow’s Tamar Grace Dixon arrived on scene at 11.25am, followed shortly by Fleetwood’s Shannon Kenneth James Pierpoint.

Upon making a thorough assessment of the situation and determining that the catamaran had lost power and the crew were unable to make sail due to a previous unrelated injury, the Coxswain in discussion with the other crew and Coastguard decided that the safest option for all parties was for Fleetwood’s Shannon to take over the tow and return the casualty vessel to safe harbour in Fleetwood, while Barrow could return to station ready for service.

Fleetwood’s D class inshore lifeboat Harbet was also launched at approximately 3pm to put a crew member aboard and provide assistance with the final process of bringing the casualty vessel in and making her safe. The casualties were then returned to shore.

Gary Randles, volunteer Coxswain of the Kenneth James Pierpoint said: “The law of the sea says that when a fellow mariner calls for help, you answer.

“I'd like to thank the Captains of the Manxman, the Grampian Fortress and DC-431 for doing just that: for stepping up and supporting the casualty vessel as we made our way to her.