Why I’m obsessed with Bossin Baker’s stuffed cookies

If you're in Fleetwood and have a sweet tooth, there's a new local gem that you absolutely need to check out.

Bossin Baker, based in Fleetwood specialises in mouth-watering, home-baked stuffed cookies.

This small but mighty baking business is quickly gaining a reputation for delivering pure indulgence in every bite.

What sets Bossin Baker apart from your standard cookie vendor is the creativity and quality packed into each treat.

These aren't your average cookies - we're talking thick, gooey, hand-crafted delights with deliciously rich fillings.

Think of classic flavours with a twist, like Nutella-stuffed chocolate chip, Biscoff-loaded delights, Kinder Bueno explosions.

Bossin Baker cookie box | Bossin Baker/Facebook

A visitor said: “These cookies delicious and a great alternative to expensive dessert takeaways.

“Definitely enough for the family as these are really thick and rich. Absolute bargain for £15.”

Whether you’re after a mid-week pick-me-up or the perfect weekend treat, Bossin Baker has you covered.

The best part? You don’t even need to leave your house to enjoy them.

Bossin Baker offers both collection and delivery options, making it incredibly convenient to get your cookie fix.

Bossin Baker home-baked cookie | Bossin Baker/Facebook

The business is gaining traction not just through word of mouth, but also on Instagram (@bossinbaker), where stunning photos of the latest creations are sure to tempt anyone scrolling by.

You can also find out more on their Facebook page.

Another visitor said: “What an amazing small business. Very polite staff and my order came within roughly 45 minutes of ordering.

“The cookies are delicious and I will definitely be ordering again soon. The cookies are worth every penny and I would 100% recommend to anybody looking for a sweat treat.”

With perfectly golden exteriors and gooey stuffed centres, every cookie is a work of edible art.

You can see the passion and care that goes into every batch and it's no surprise that locals are loving it.

Owner of Bossin Baker said: “I'm excited to announce the launch of my small home business, offering delicious stuffed cookies packed with amazing flavours.

“Each box contains five generously sized cookies (4 inches wide) for just £15.

“Featuring mouthwatering options like Jammy Dodgers with white chocolate, Nutella with chocolate sauce, Cookies and Cream, Kinder Bar with white chocolate sauce, and Biscoff with Biscoff sauce and crumbs.

“Delivery is available in the Fleetwood area (delivery charges may apply), and collection is also an option.”

Bossin Baker offers not just delicious bakes, but a friendly local service that customers rave about.

It’s the kind of independent heartwarming business that deserves support.