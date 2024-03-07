Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And Paul Samson, boss of the Shipwreck Brewhouse, has chosen a prime spot in the resort - an airy ground floor space at Bickerstaffe Square, directly opposite Blackpool North Station.

His new micropub will be aptly called the Trainwreck and it is hoped it can open in June in the stylish ground floor corner unit which currently lies empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shipwreck has already become a mainstay of Cleveleys town centre, on Victoria Road West, with a winning formula.

It serves tasty breakfasts and lunches, along with quality tea and coffee, with all the trappings of a modern coffee house.

But, as the name suggests, it also offers a range of resident and rotating guest beers, including some ales that are specifically brewed for Shipwreck and can't be found anywhere else. It is on the brewing side that Paul wants to expand, planning to offer something unique in Blackpool.

He is already working with Ben Croston , of Poulton-based brewery Fuzzy Duck, who has created Shipwreck's own Mythic Coast trio of beers, including Ogre's Bitter which is available on draft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now plans for Fuzzy Duck to create a range of new beers, with an emphasis on keg brews, which will be on sale at the Trainwreck.

Paul Samson in the Shipwreck Brewhouse

It is intended that the new bar will also boast outdoor seating, bringing a vibrant scene to the square, as well as the stylish train-themed interior which will include a kitchen area and a cellar and a craft beer bottle shop.

What Paul Samson says

Paul said: "We think we can bring something really interesting to Blackpool and compliment the existing micropubs that are already here.

"Bickerstaffe Square has got so much potential, with the amount of investment the council has brought in, this site is an absolute winner for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll get some applications for outdoor seating, we'll get a license and great signage.

"What is different about us is that we'll be mostly offering our own beer, brewed locally.

"We'll be investing in Fuzzy Duck Brewery and we'll be trying out our own keg ales and IPAs."

Paul said the relocation of 3,000 civil servants to the area, in addition to people coming off the trains, will benefit the business.