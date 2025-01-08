Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Restaurant owners where the body of a 47-year-old woman was found in a disabled toilet after three days have spoken out.

We revealed yesterday that Sabrina Lyttle was found dead in a disabled toilet at The Gurkha - Buffet Restaurant, Hotel & Bar, located on 148-154 Waterloo Road, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30.

Sabrina Lyttle, 47, who was found dead in a disabled toilet at The Gurkha Buffet Restaurant, Hotel and Bar in Blackpool. | Jade Casey / SWNS

While speculation is rife as to what happened to the 47-year-old, her heartbroken family are calling for answers.

Her mum Christine claimed that her daughter had been left to rot for three days while people were ‘sat eating and drinking’.

She said: “My daughter entered the property on Thursday 28th November to use the toilet but her body was not discovered until Saturday afternoon despite being open and multiple customers reporting the door would not open.

“Not only were people sat eating and drinking enjoying a night out while my daughter’s body lay to rest in the toilets, the restaurant didn’t even have the respect to close for the day after.”

Sabrina pictured with her mum Christine. | Jade Casey / SWNS

Sabrina’s daughter Jade Casey also paid tribute to her mum calling her a ‘beautiful soul’.

She added: “Despite what anyone might think they know about you, you were intelligent, you made everyone laugh, and you had a good heart and beautiful soul.”

Following reports of Sabrina's death, The Gurkha Buffet Restaurant, Hotel and Bar have issued a statement. | Google

Following reports of Sabrina's death, The Gurkha Buffet Restaurant, Hotel and Bar have issued the following statement.

A spokesperson said: “On Thursday 28th November 2024 at 8.34pm, a non-customer member of the public entered the premises and asked to use the toilets.

“As the restaurant had already closed for the evening, directions to the pub toilets, which are in a separate area of the building, were given.

“Staff in the pub provided further directions to the general pub toilets and did not issue access to the disabled toilet.

“Access to the separate and locked disabled toilet is gained via staff as the facility cannot be opened with a RADAR key. The male and female toilets are deep-cleaned every morning and checked throughout the day, with the disabled toilet checked after every authorised use and cleaned as required, due to infrequent use.”

They added: “Access to the disabled toilet was not requested until Friday evening around 10pm. The staff with the assistance of other helpful pub customers were unable to unlock the door and as access had not been granted for the past 24 hours, it was reported as a maintenance issue to management.

“The following day on Saturday before opening, management was unable to gain access using all secure keys and removing the locking mechanism before alerting the police.

“We are aware of public posts that are full of information that is not correct, and we believe the speculations have not contributed positively to anyone affected, including the grieving family, the dedicated Gurkha staff and the community of Blackpool.

“We are aware of an ongoing inquest and will not be making any further public comments.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest is due to take place at Blackpool Town Hall in April.