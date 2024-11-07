A coffee house owner in Cleveleys blasted thieves who smashed through a glass door and stole the small amount of cash left on the premises.

Matt Bishop, 41, who runs Goose Coffee Co on Victoria Road West, said the break-in appeared to have occurred at some point on Wednesday morning this week.

He said the cash float, in a tin, and some additional tips were taken in the raid, amounting to around £30.

The damage to the door at Goose Coffee Co in Cleveleys | Mat Bishop

The break-in comes just a week after tthe completion of a major floor revamp and Mat say the coffee house is a labour of love.

But Matt, who opened the business with partner Vikki Campbell, 32, in January this year, said: “Fortunately we don’t leave large amounts of cash on the premises.

“But there is the cost of the damage to the window, which we’ll have to work out.

Mat Bishop at Goose Coffee Co in Cleveleys | Submit

“The most annoying thing is that someone has broken into my sanctuary - it feels like a real invasion of our space.”

The 28-seater coffee house is dog-friendly, a point Mat was keen to stress.

The issue of dogs in public eateries was recently highlighted when a dog owner was unceremoniously asked to leave the Poulton Elk because she had her support dog with her.

Boarded up door at Goose Coffee Co in Cleveleys | Submitted

But Matt, who has been involved in fine catering since he was 16, said: “I’m a dog lover myself and they are certainly welcome here.

“I love dogs - if you have had a bad day and feel pretty low, when you come home the first welcome you get is from your dog. That is such a massive lift.

“We even named this coffee house after our Staffy American cross, Goose.”

The establishment offers a range of coffee from across the globe and a ‘singe-origin house blend, as well as breakfasts and light dishes, such as grilled cheese.

It is open six days a week, from 9.30am to 3pm, except on Wednesdays.

The damage to the door is currently boarded up.

Matt added: “The break-in is a blow but we’ll carry on - people are welcome to call by with their dogs.”