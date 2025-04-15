Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool hotel has had a ban on selling alcohol lifted despite objections from the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boltonia Hotel on Albert Road lost its booze licence last October when it was revoked following a town hall review.

The Boltonia Hotel | Google

But following a new application, a council licensing panel has agreed to the licence being restored meaning alcohol can now be sold to guests only, between 10am and midnight seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of conditions have been added to the new licence. These include that David Talbot cannot have any involvement in the running of the business after the police raised concerns about his suitability to be a licence holder.

Instead the hotel and alcohol sales will be supervised by Constantine Talbot, who is the step-son of David Talbot. Other conditions of the licence include a strong policy to prevent sales to under-age drinkers, staff training and the use of CCTV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes from a town hall licensing hearing held on Tuesday April 8, with some evidence heard behind closed doors, say "Mr Talbot and his stepfather now fully appreciated the seriousness and relevance of these concerns and that Mr Talbot’s stepfather no longer resided at the address."

PC Guy Harrison, representing Lancashire Constabulary, said there were "strong concerns that the granting of the licence would not be in support of the licensing objectives" due to fears David Talbot "would continue to be involved in the running of the premises should the licence be granted."

But after considering their decision in private, the panel felt it would not be appropriate to refuse the application.

The minutes add: "This was because the applicant had expressed full support for the exclusion of their stepfather from the running of the licensed premises which removed what was regarded as the most serious risk to the licensing objectives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerns from the police, which have been detailed in minutes from the previous licensing hearing involving the Boltonia, are connected to issues of a "serious nature" in relation to the time when David Talbot was working as designated premises supervisor at the Charlton Hotel in Blackpool.