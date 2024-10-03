Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bookings are now open for the 2025 Stay Blackpool Trade Show.

The Stay Blackpool open gives suppliers, venues and associated trades a shop window to meet and network with the whole of the hospitality sector from across the Fylde coast.

The event will take place at the Norcalympia Suite at Norbreck Castle on April 8, 2025 and companies from across the hospitality sector can book a stall at the venue to showcase their brand at the event.

The Director of the Hoteliers Group, Stay Blackpool, Ian White said: “This year we are extending the floor space and the capacity of the show.

“Back in March we just used the Norcalympia at Norbreck Castle and in 2025 we will be making use of the adjoining ballroom to create a much larger event, giving us the ability to create a one way flow of traffic and help people find their way around.”

2024-staybackpool-show | Jane Littlewood from Rabbit Patch

Mr White said that the bookings were going out so early in order for the attending companies to have more time to advertise their location at the event on social media and this will help people find the companies they want to see much easier.

Several businesses have already booked their stalls for the Stay Blackpool event, these include, Paul Crossley from Kenricks commercial estate agents.

Mr Crossley said: “Fantastic to once again support the StayBlackpool Open Day- Trade Show. I was really impressed with how easy it was to book the stand and great to receive the instant confirmation email.”

2024-staybackpool-show | Jane Littlewood from Rabbit Patch

The second firmto sign up was Fabrics at Fleetwood, after attending for the first time in 2024.

A spokesperson said: “I was really glad I attended the StayBlackpool show this year. It was my first visit and I found the other exhibitors, show visitors and hoteliers easy to engage with and friendly. They were pleased to discover that I could supply them with sewing machines, all types of fabrics and window coverings, including voiles and made to measure curtains. I am very happy with the extra business that the show has generated and I didn’t hesitate to book my place for April 2025 when the opportunity arose.”

The event is supported by HB Clark which is the leading wholesale drinks supplier to restaurants, bars and other businesses.

2024-stayblackpool-show | Jane Littlewood from Rabbit Patch

Mr White said: “Members of Stay Blackpool will have access to a VIP area at the event where they can have a coffee and cake and other refreshments.”

The Norbreck castle offers good vehicle access and there are accessible public transport links nearby as well.

Companies can book their stalls here.