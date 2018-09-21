Book brought memories flooding back

Have your say

I have recently acquired a copy of ‘Images of Blackpool’.

The last words on the back cover say “Promises to jog the memory of people of all ages”.

Well, it certainly did for me. I was born in Blackpool in 1929 at 134 Preston Old Road, moving to 140 when my father could not afford the rent.

I attended Baines Endowed, failed my 11+ before moving to Tyldesley Secondary Modern. I left there at 14.

My first job was at W Major Routledge, Chemist on Church Street. Then night school for O-Levels, Preston Harris Institute for A-Levels and then Bradford university for a pharmacy degree.

All the images before 1954 (which is when I left for National Service and settlement in Cheshire), brought everything flooding back.

John Wilkinson

Disley

Cheshire