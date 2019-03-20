‘Bonnie and Clyde’ robbers jailed over meat cleaver raid on Blackpool shop

A pair of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ robbers who were caught on camera in a passionate embrace moments before one of them threatened two shopkeepers with a meat cleaver have been jailed.

Ashley Turner-Platt, 31, canoodled with her partner Ashley Turner, 28, in an alleyway outside SPAR on Dickson Road, Blackpool, shortly before entering the shop brandishing the huge blade at around 7am on November 16 2018.

Turner and Turner-Platt on CCTV

She was seen on CCTV pinning shopkeeper Lee Evans, 64, to the counter during the raid.

He had been on the phone to the police at the time.

Turner-Platt and Turner, both from Holmfield Road, Bispham pleaded guilty to one count of robbery each at Preston Crown Court in December.

They were sentenced on Tuesday to a combined total of 11 years and 10 months in prison.

Turner and Turner-Platt in the alleyway

Shopkeeper Sue Evans, 63, who was also threatened by Turner-Platt during the robbery, said: “Because it took so long because of the wait for the reports on (Turner-Platt and Turner’s) mentality, we thought they were going to get off, so we were happy in the end.

“We were obviously very uneasy because we didn’t know if they were going to come back if they got let off.

“When somebody comes in in the morning w’re still very anxious. It makes you uneasy.

“You’re more conscious of looking at your cameras, you’re more conscious of people coming in. You’re always on the lookout.

Turner and Turner-Platt

“I have been working at the shop 15 years and obviously you get the shoplifters, which we deal with, but nothing like this.

“I still get flashbacks and uneasy sleep.

“If I was in my 30s I’d probably get on with it, but because we’re both in our 60s now I’m not as strong as I used to be and it does affect me more.

“Because they pleaded guilty at their second hearing we didn’t have to go and give evidence, thankfully.

“I would obviously have liked for them to get longer because it’s going to be with me for the rest of my life, but at least they got five years each, which I was glad about.

“They deserve what they are getting.”

Ashley Turner was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison.

Ashley Turner-Platt was sentenced to five years in prison.

They were both ordered to pay a court surcharge of £170.