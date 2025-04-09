Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bongo’s Bingo, the UK’s most talked-about night out, is moving to Viva in Blackpool.

The launch will be on Saturday, June 21 with a daytime special.

This move marks the start of a brand-new chapter for the bingo-rave phenomenon, offering hours of wild entertainment and pure escapism for partygoers.

However, there are still three remaining dates at the iconic Blackpool Tower to close out an unforgettable chapter at the legendary venue.

Tickets for the final shows at Blackpool Tower are available for April 11 and April 25, with the last show taking place on May 23.

Jonny Bongo, co-founder and original host of Bongo’s Bingo, said: "Blackpool is one of our key locations and the crowd go wild there each and every time.

“We can’t wait to start the magic and mayhem in this new location, and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion it’s going to go off big time.

“We love bringing Bongo’s Bingo to new venues and Viva is going to be absolutely class. It’s a fantastic venue to be in and we can’t wait to get started."

Since its inception, Bongo’s Bingo has delighted participants with its eccentric and immersive approach to the traditional game of bingo.

Expect the unexpected, from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to lively dance-offs, karaoke and the occasional false-call - every show is a unique experience.

The event has just celebrated its 10th anniversary and will continue to host unforgettable parties on the coast through 2025.

Bongo’s Bingo at Viva will offer the same riotous fun, great music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs and plenty of bingo, all set in the UK’s most bonkers and energetic night out.

From start to finish, it promises a truly unique party experience that’s unlike anything else.

Tickets for Bongo’s Bingo at Viva on June 21 and beyond are now available at www.bongosbingo.co.uk.