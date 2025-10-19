There’s plenty of Bonfire Night events happening in and around Blackpool this year - involving spectacular displays, funfairs, food and flames.
Take a look at the pages below for some inspiration on where to take the family.
1. Gisburne Park Estate
This is the north's largest bonfire, hosted by Ribble FM, ND takes place on Saturday, November 1, hosted by Ribble FM.
A firework display will be choreographed by Optimum Fireworks,there will be food and drink by Hindelinis, and a live DJ afterparty featuring sax and percussion.
There will be VIP packages, bubble machine and glitter station.
See website for prices - https://www.ribblesdalepark.com/event/bonfire-and-fireworks/
Photo: Gino Santa Maria
2. No fireworks bonfire event at Brockholes
A wildlife-friendly bonfire night takes place at Brockholes - with no fireworks - on November 1.
This wildlife-friendly event is specially designed for families with young children. Your ticket includes free parking and access to a wide range of activities, with no hidden costs. Each person receives three game/activity tickets included in the price, ensuring a fun and affordable evening for the whole family.
It is perfect for little ones who love nature but may not enjoy the usual noisy festivities. No fireworks and no loud rides - there will be a kids magic show, animal ballon making and a Punch and Judy.
Runs from 5pm to 8pm. | National World Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Late Night Riding & Fireworks at Pleasure Beach Resort
The end of season finale is on November 29, where we will be having a firework display at 5pm. The theme will be Christmas.
Ride rollercoasters and watch a spectacular show with music and entertainment.
General admission prices apply. | submit Photo: submit
4. Bamber Bridge FC
A fireworks event will take place at Bamber Bridge FC on Sunday, November 2.
Gates will be open from 4 pm and the display will start at approximately 7.15pm. In additional to the fireworks there will be children's rides and fairground games.
The club house bar will be open serving drinks and refreshments. Hot food will also be on sale.
Admission is by cash or card on the gate. (Adults £10, children £5, family tickets £20)
Admission gates will also have donation buckets and in the clubhouse.
Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park. | Bamber Bridge FC
5. Towneley Park, Burnley
The Towneley bonfire and fireworks display is back this year on November 5, with gates opening at 6pm.
Set in the grounds of Towneley Park and organised by the Council, in partnership with the Friends of Towneley Park and Brunshaw Action Group, the bonfire and fireworks display will be a family event with a funfair, bonfire and two fireworks displays, one for younger children at 7.15pm and a 'mega' display at 8.15pm.
Tickets are now on sale at https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873678559 | nw Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
6. Clitheroe Castle.
The Clitheroe Castle bonfire and fireworks display for 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, at Clitheroe Castle Field. The event runs from 5-8pm with food and entertainment. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks will begin at 7pm. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard