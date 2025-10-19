4 . Bamber Bridge FC

A fireworks event will take place at Bamber Bridge FC on Sunday, November 2. Gates will be open from 4 pm and the display will start at approximately 7.15pm. In additional to the fireworks there will be children's rides and fairground games. The club house bar will be open serving drinks and refreshments. Hot food will also be on sale. Admission is by cash or card on the gate. (Adults £10, children £5, family tickets £20) Admission gates will also have donation buckets and in the clubhouse. Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park. | Bamber Bridge FC