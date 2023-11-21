Boiler expert shares ‘ideal’ temperature to heat your home or risk frozen pipes

Finding the 'ideal' temperature for heating homes efficiently during the cold months is key to both comfort and safety. Boiler expert Dan Cartwright's insights are especially timely, as inadequate heating can lead to not only discomfort but also the serious risk of frozen pipes, a common yet preventable wintertime household issue.

As the winter months approach, Dan Cartwright, a renowned boiler expert from New Boiler Installation Glasgow, shares essential advice for homeowners looking to optimise their heating systems while maintaining energy efficiency.

"With the onset of colder weather, understanding how to efficiently heat your home is crucial," says Cartwright. "While it's tempting to turn up the heat during the chillier days, there are more effective ways to manage your home's temperature without incurring high energy costs."

Optimal Temperature Settings for Efficiency and Comfort

According to Cartwright, the ideal room temperature during the winter should be between 18°C to 20°C. "This range ensures comfort while also being energy-efficient," he explains. "It's important to avoid overworking your boiler, as this can lead to unnecessary energy consumption and higher bills."

Smart Thermostats: A Game Changer in Heating Management

Cartwright emphasises the role of smart thermostats in modern heating management. "With smart thermostats, you can easily programme your heating schedule to suit your daily routine, offering both convenience and cost savings," he notes. "These devices allow for precise control, ensuring your home is warm when needed and conserving energy when you’re away."

Busting Myths: The Truth About Continuous Heating

One common misconception Cartwright addresses is the idea that leaving the heating on all the time reduces energy costs. "This is simply not true," he states. "Boilers work best when they heat up as per the home’s demand. Constant running not only wastes energy but also strains the system."

Preventing Frozen Pipes: Minimum Temperature Settings