Body of man found inside Blackpool property as investigation launched

The body of a man in his 60s was found inside an address in South Shore today (July 6).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:08 pm

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of a sudden death at an address in Crystal Road at around 1.10pm today.

Police have not commented on the cause of death, but did say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0617 of July 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of a sudden death at an address in Crystal Road. (Credit: Google)

Statement from Lancashire Police

"We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to reports of a sudden death of a man in his 60s at an address in Crystal Road, Blackpool at 1.09pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Read More

Read More
Rape and murder suspect quizzed over further sexual assault allegations at Black...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

BlackpoolPolice