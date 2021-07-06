Body of man found inside Blackpool property as investigation launched
The body of a man in his 60s was found inside an address in South Shore today (July 6).
Officers were called by paramedics to reports of a sudden death at an address in Crystal Road at around 1.10pm today.
Police have not commented on the cause of death, but did say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0617 of July 6.
Statement from Lancashire Police
"We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to reports of a sudden death of a man in his 60s at an address in Crystal Road, Blackpool at 1.09pm.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
