Body of man found inside Blackpool property as investigation launched

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of a sudden death at an address in Crystal Road at around 1.10pm today.

Police have not commented on the cause of death, but did say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0617 of July 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of a sudden death at an address in Crystal Road. (Credit: Google)

Statement from Lancashire Police

"We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to reports of a sudden death of a man in his 60s at an address in Crystal Road, Blackpool at 1.09pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."