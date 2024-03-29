Body of a man discovered at Blackpool hotel in Charnley Road after reports of sudden death
Police were called to a Blackpool hotel after the body of a man was discovered.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at High Tide Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning following reports of a sudden death.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Charnley Road, Blackpool, at 1.20am yesterday (28th March) following reports of a sudden death.
"Our officers attended and sadly found a man in his 40s deceased. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.