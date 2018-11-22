Body found on roof of Blackpool pub

A body has been recovered from the roof of a South Shore pub.

Britannia Place, off Blackpool Promenade, was closed off following the discovery of the body, which is understood to have been found hanging on the roof of Yates this morning.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.15am today (Thursday, November 22) after a body was found in an outbuilding on the roof of Yates in the Promenade, Blackpool.



"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the body, believed to be a man, has yet to be formally identified."

The body was removed from the scene at around 3.30pm.