Bobby’s toast to historic Lytham pub

The history of a landmark Fylde pub has been celebrated with a blue plaque.

The accolade at The Taps in Lytham was unveiled by comedian Bobby Ball, who lives locally and is a regular.

Bobby Ball at the plaque unveiling with Taps manager Steve Norris

Originally the Clifton Arms Vaults, the pub in Henry Street dates back to 1839 and continues to be one of the most popular on the Fylde coast, with a clutch of awards to its name.

Manager Steve Norris said: “It is a tremendous honour to have a blue plaque on our wall.

“It really is something special to have the history of the building recognised in this way and we are so proud.

“It’s also more recognition for Henry Street, as just across the road from us is the old Drill Hall, which had a blue plaque unveiled a few years ago.

“I invited Bobby to do the honours because he is a regular and we are proud of him and his achievements. It’s always great to see him.”

Bobby said: “It’s great for The Taps to get the blue plaque and a real honour for me to be asked to unveil it.

“It’s a tremendous pub and an important part of Lytham’s history and the local community.”

Fylde mayor Coun Peter Collins and MP Mark Menzies also attended the ceremony, which was organised by Lytham St Annes Civic Society.

The Taps is the latest local building to be awarded a blue plaque by the Society, with other recent recipients including the boat houses at Fairhaven Lake and the former Queen Mary School and Alpha House at St Annes.

Society chairman Marion Coupe said: “The Taps retains a lot of character and we are delighted to have this new plaque. Many of the old Lytham pubs, such as the Turf Tavern, The Talbot and The Wheatsheaf, have gone now so its great to see this one so successful.”