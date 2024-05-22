New name and direction for Bispham bar as Bobbie's becomes No 29 Cafe & Wine Bar
Bobbie’s has now become No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar, on the corner of Red Bank Road and Beaufort Avenue, with new signage recently added.
Behind the move is Wayne Duffy, 57, who has spent years working for pub companies and wanted to apply his experience to opening his own bar.
No 29 boasts plenty of outdoor seating and is literally on the sunny side of the street.
Wayne said: “I was always told there are three key things if you’re opening a bar - ‘position, position, position’ - and this is definitely the right position.
“It’s in a south-facing location, so when the sun is out we get it all day and into the evening, as it moves west, over the sea.
“Apart from it being south facing, Red Bank Road is the perfect area because you have so many good quality restaurants and bars already here.
“You can have a relaxing drink here then stroll over to one of numerous good restaurants either across the rid or literally down the road.
“It’s a really nice spot, perfect for this bar.”
As well as the outdoor terrace, there is relaxing indoor seating and the bar serves a range of drinks and coffees as well as a menu of life meals, although home made pizza adds some gravitas to the mnu.
Wayne said: “We’ve got small groups performing live music on Sundays, mostly blues and jazz between 3pm and 6pm.
“The main emphasis is just having a relaxing time - we’re open all week except on Mondays.”
No 29 opens from 8am, when breakfasts are served, until 9pm Tuesday to Thursday, then a later finish of 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
