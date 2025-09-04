BMW car smashes into roadside fence outside Blackpool shop in early-hours crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:12 BST
A BMW smashed into a roadside fence during an early-hours collision in Blackpool.

The crash happened on Ansdell Road, opposite Finsbury House Carpets, in the early hours of this morning.

The black BMW collided with a metal safety barrier close to a zebra crossing, causing its airbags to deploy.

A BMW crashed into a roadside fence during an early-hours collision in Blackpoolplaceholder image
A BMW crashed into a roadside fence during an early-hours collision in Blackpool | Google

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the car mounted against the fence, with debris scattered across the pavement.

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was recorded as a “minor injury collision.”

No arrests were reported.

