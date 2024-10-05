Blue Plaque unveiled to commemorate 'marvellous heritage' of Fleetwood Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood Market has been given a Blue Plaque to commemorate its “marvellous heritage”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Civic Society has produced ten new Blue Plaques over the last 12 months that will be installed across the town.

They will form a wonderful trail for people to follow and learn more about the history and heritage of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blue Plaque has been unveiled at Fleetwood Market. | Wyre Council

It is expected that the trail will benefit the town centre and its businesses by encouraging higher footfall.

Fleetwood is also the first location in the northwest and third in the country to offer QR codes next to each plaque which you can scan to find out more.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “A huge thank you to Fleetwood Civic Society for their brilliant work on the Fleetwood Blue Plaque Project which we have been pleased to support with UKSPF funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fleetwood Blue Plaque Project 23/25 has received £13,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It is expected that the trail will benefit the town centre and its businesses by encouraging higher footfall | Wyre Council

Although not a particularly old town, Fleetwood - founded in 1836 by Sir Peter Hesketh - has a rich and interesting history as Lancashire’s first ‘planned town’ which developed into one of the UK’s top fishing ports before the industry’s devastating collapse in the 1970s.

Accordingly, it has a number of outstanding buildings which are out of the ordinary.

Each site chosen for a plaque has a significant place in Fleetwood’s history and the Society’s final proposed site list is: The Mount Pavilion; The Customs House; Queen’s Terrace; The North Euston Hotel and Gardens; The Lower Lighthouse; Pharos Lighthouse; St Mary’s Church; Fleetwood Market; The Steamer Hotel and The Mount Church. The plaques will be installed later this year.