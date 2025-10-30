Blue plaque tribute to be presented in memory of legendary Blackpool Tower Clown Charlie Cairoli

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Oct 2025, 17:55 GMT
Blackpool on the Up: The changing face of one of Britain's favourite resorts
A legendary performer at the famous Blackpool Tower Circus is to be posthumously honoured with a blue plaque this weekend.

Skilful clown Charlie Cairoli performed at the venue for four decades from 1939 and helped make the circus world-famous.

The Italian-born entertainer had come to the town following the outbreak of World War Two and remained in the resort until his death in 1980.

Legendary Blackpool Tower Circus clown Charlie Cairoli is to be honoured with a blue plaqueplaceholder image
Legendary Blackpool Tower Circus clown Charlie Cairoli is to be honoured with a blue plaque | Third party

Despite the passage of 45 years since his death, he has never been forgotten by ardent fans.

The blue plaque will be officially presented to members of the Cairoli family during a ceremony at The Tower on Saturday, November 1 and will then be installed at the venue’s front entrance on a permanent basis.

Nigel Male, from the Charlie Cairoli Appreciation Society, has played a key role in organising the presentation.

He grew up watching the iconic clown on TV in the 1970s and was captivated by him, although sadly he never saw him at the Tower Circus.

Nigel, 55 of Andover in Hampshire, said: “I’ve been a fan of Charlie’s since I was six years old, when I used to watch a series called A Right Charlie.

“In 1079 my parents took me to the Tower Circus but sadly, a man I now know to be legendary ringmaster Norman Barratt announced he wouldn’t be able to appear that night.

Nigel Male with picture of his idol, Charlie Cairoliplaceholder image
Nigel Male with picture of his idol, Charlie Cairoli | National World

“I formed the Society in 1994 and since then we’ve helped get three statues made and produced and a book about Charlie.”

This weekend’s special event at the Tower circus will include a 100 bowler hat toss, with guests throwing their hats in the air in tribute.

The event will be attended by a number of special guests including members of the Cairoli family and the Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kim Critchley.

Nigel added: “I would not be able to do what I do without the love and support of the Cairoli family.”

