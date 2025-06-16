A beloved fixture of Blackpool’s entertainment heritage is set to receive a fitting tribute this autumn as a blue plaque commemorating iconic clown Charlie Cairoli will be installed at the entrance to Blackpool Tower Circus.

Cairoli, renowned for his captivating performances as a mainstay of the circus for an impressive four decades. He first delighted audiences in 1946, quickly establishing himself as a showman par excellence.

Over the years audiences came to expect his signature charm, comedic mastery, and those unforgettable comedic routines hallmarks of his enduring appeal.

Charlie Cairoli Collection at Showtown. | submit

Italian-born clown Charlie Cairoli entertained audiences at the Tower Circus for an incredible 40 years, beginning in 1939.

He made Blackpool his home after the start of the Second World War and continued to live there until his passing in 1980.

On 15 November, a blue plaque will be formally unveiled in a special ceremony attended by the Cairoli family before being permanently mounted at the entrance to Blackpool Tower.

Erecting a blue plaque is a significant move. It not only marks the physical location of historical significance but also acknowledges Cairoli’s role in shaping the cultural identity of Blackpool as a major entertainment destination.

Decades after his final curtain call, Cairoli’s memory remains deeply embedded in Blackpool’s collective consciousness.

Charlie Cairoli performed in Blackpool many times and made the town his home. | submit

A representative from the Charlie Cairoli Appreciation Society, Nigel Male said: “No other performer drew more holidaymakers to Blackpool than Charlie, so having this plaque placed where it truly belongs is incredibly meaningful.”

This recognition builds on a recent wave of local heritage celebrations. Only last year, Showtown: The Story of Blackpool - the town’s acclaimed museum, expanded its collection with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Cairoli acquiring a trove of personal memorabilia from performance scripts to stage costumes .

Caroline Hall, Curatorial and Collections Manager at the Showtown said: “For Showtown the collection also gives us an incredible window into the culture, history, performance and art & design of the world of Circus. Blackpool Tower Circus has brought the best of international circus to our doorsteps every year for 130 years and this collection will enrich and grow our understanding of the significance of the Tower Circus and the acts that have performed there.”

The blue plaque, to be unveiled November 15 this year, will not only stand as a tribute to one of Blackpool’s most cherished performers but also offer a tangible reminder of the joy and laughter he brought to generations of spectators.