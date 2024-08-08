Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bloomfield Road Stadium in Blackpool went into lockdown following reports of “suspicious individual” in the area.

A suspicious individual was reported near the stadium - the permanent home of Blackpool FC since 1901 - on Thursday morning.

There were reports a man had been spotted with a BB gun, but this has not been confirmed.

Bloomfield Road Stadium went into lockdown following reports of “suspicious individual” in the area | Google

Lockdown procedures were subsequently initiated at the stadium as a precaution and in line with the club’s policy.

A spokesman for Bloomfield Road Stadium added: “An individual was detained nearby with security checks then completed before the stadium reopened.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.