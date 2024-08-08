Bloomfield Road Stadium in Blackpool goes into lockdown following reports of ‘suspicious individual’
Bloomfield Road Stadium in Blackpool went into lockdown following reports of “suspicious individual” in the area.
A suspicious individual was reported near the stadium - the permanent home of Blackpool FC since 1901 - on Thursday morning.
There were reports a man had been spotted with a BB gun, but this has not been confirmed.
Lockdown procedures were subsequently initiated at the stadium as a precaution and in line with the club’s policy.
A spokesman for Bloomfield Road Stadium added: “An individual was detained nearby with security checks then completed before the stadium reopened.”
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.