Blind date with a bit of a twist!

A trio of blind and partially sighted Blackpool women have banded together to host a delicious dinner that will give seeing people a ‘taste’ of life without sight.

Nicky Askew, 48, of Brentwood Avenue, Michelle Tomlinson. 35, of Dutton Road, and Lisa Daley, 33, of Greenhill place, have arranged a ‘blind dinner’, where guests will tuck into their Sunday road blindfolded, in aid of the Guide Dogs charity.

They hope to raise £5,000 to name two new guide dog puppies and send them on their way as they are trained to become fully-fledged assistance dogs.

Nicky said: “All three of us have a guide dog. We want another person to have the independence that a guide dog gives us, and with the help of the community I think there’s no better way to do it.

“Because I am blind, for me personally eating can be really embarrassing. You have to ask for people’s help. Sometimes restaurants put little butter packets on your plate and don’t open them and you end up eating them. It can be really embarrassing.

“I thought what better way to give sighted people a taste of what it’s like? It’s going to be fun, I think.

“We have got £1,600 left to raise, and then we’ll have enough to name two new dogs.

“For us, the guide dogs give us independence. It’s everything. Without my guide dog I couldn’t leave the house. It’s a really important cause.”

People who attend the blind dinner will have the chance to put their guide dog name suggestions in a hat, from which two will be picked at random.

The blind dinner will take place at The Venue, on Cleveleys Promenade, on February 3. Tickets cost £15 each and can be booked at The Venue. Call (01253) 852143.