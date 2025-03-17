A Blackpool couple, both of whom are blind, said they were “unable to sleep” after being told they would have to leave their home of 22 years.

John and Cath Roche have lived in their rental property on Canada Crescent for over two decades.

However, on March 3, they were notified by Redbrick Survey and Valuation Limited that the bank had repossessed the property from their previous landlord.

John and Cath Roche say they have been left “unable to sleep” after being given just eight weeks to leave their Blackpool home of 22 years | ITV news

As part of the sale process, the couple received a Section 21 eviction notice which informed them they had just two months to find a new place to live.

Speaking to ITV News, Cath said: "We can't possibly move out of here in two months. We've got a house full of furniture, and if we don't find a new place right away, we'll have to put everything into storage.

"I asked the bank if they could assist us, but they said there's no way they could help."

John and Cath say the added complexities of their situation haven’t been considered by the bank.

In addition to finding a home that’s safe for them, they also need a property that can accommodate their guide dogs, Oakley and Jamie.

"We could end up in a place where we don't know the area, where we can't navigate, and wouldn't even know how the buses work,” Cath said.

“These are the things that people don't always think about.”

John added: "We’re so independent here. We know the layout of every room so well, and that's why staying here is so important to us."

If the couple are forced to move to a hostel or can’t find a property that accepts pets, they may also face the heartbreaking possibility of losing their guide dogs.

"It would be a huge wrench if we lost the dogs, even temporarily," John said.

Following their interview with ITV News, guide dog trainer Karen Sweetman was moved by their situation.

She subsequently launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £135,000 needed to purchase the couple’s four-bedroom home.

Redbrick Survey and Valuation Limited also announced they had “paused” the sale of the property and pledged to support the Roches through the transition.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Issuing a Section 21 notice is the beginning of a process that usually takes several months.

“When Redbrick seeks possession of a property, we aim to engage with tenants compassionately, offering the flexibility needed to help them secure alternative living arrangements. This includes connecting them with local support services for guidance and assistance.

“We’ve shared this information with Mr and Mrs Roche and remain committed to supporting them through this transition. The sale of the property has been paused, and we will follow up with Mr and Mrs Roche regarding their next steps.”

Click HERE to support the GoFundMe page.